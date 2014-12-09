​Inspired ideas for growing plants

Plants are necessary for a happy home. Not only do they do all the hard work of producing oxygen for us, just the very sight of their greenery can help perk us up if we’re feeling down. This is particularly true for those of us living in urban environments, with minimal exposure to nature; we need to take every chance to engage with plants, and if that means filling our homes with them then all the better because plants happen to look great too. But there are more options for growing plants than you might initially think. The possibilities are certainly not limited to simply “in the ground” or “in a pot”. This ideabook rounds up a selection of some of the more inventive ways to bring some leaves into your life, even if you don't have a big garden.