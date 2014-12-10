Dream yachts with perfect decks

There could be no more glorious way to spend a day than floating in the middle of the ocean, drinking in the sunshine (and maybe even a few glasses of champagne) while enjoying the sensation of being surrounded above, below and to both sides by deep sapphire blue. The experience of a sea trip is spectacular enough even when the vessel you’re in is less than luxurious, so it’s not strictly necessary for the decor to be perfectly planned and every item of furniture to be truly lavish. But it helps make things even better. Oh, it certainly helps. The designers behind each of these wonderfully lush decks have put comfort, relaxation and social interaction at the heart of their plan. The resulting spaces are welcoming outdoor areas that beg to be shown off to guests. Whether you’re looking for some inspiration for your own yacht or just looking to feel a little bit envious of other people’s yachts, the deck designs in this list are sure to have just what you need.
The deck of a yacht offers a huge amount of surface area for you to play with. There are countless options for what you could do with it all, but one more than any jumps out as the obvious choice for those who love to lounge: upholster the whole thing, cover it in cushions, and sprawl. This looks a lot comfier than your standard sun lounger, that’s for sure. The neutral colours used for the fabric ensure that this look doesn’t come off as too ostentatious, while matching the cushions to the material beneath makes it clear that the deck has been carefully planned and designed rather than just thrown together. The best part of this deck is that when you’re worn out from all that sunbathing, you can easily take a break by having a quick dip in the hot tub seen at the top of the stairs.
From the same designer as the image above, this deck design helps create a homey feel much like you might typically find in a living room by including warm colours and using a coffee table at the focal point for the space. The variety of patterns seen on the cushions helps maintain some diversity and prevents the deck from feeling too hotel-like or impersonal. The patterned edges of the table are a nice touch too, again bringing something very comforting and laid-back to the look.
The corner sofa is a favourite when it comes to yacht design. This makes sense as it facilitates conversation and interaction so well, so is ideal for parties. The corners specifically also provide incredibly comfortable places to sit – that’s why they’re usually the first spaces on the sofa to be snapped up. The only problem with the traditional corner sofa, of course, is all that space in the middle that goes to waste when it could be used for lying around. Fortunately, this designer has come up with a brilliant solution in these removable padded sections that slide right into place.
We can’t say for sure, but we think there’s a good chance the atmosphere on board this boat might be a good deal more informal than on the others we've listed so far. This quirky houseboat is designed for living, not just playing. If you like the look of it, check out this homify 360° article on another fantastically idiosyncratic boat from the same designers.