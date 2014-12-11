​homify 360°: Ei-Home

For those with an interest in architecture, whether professional or casual, the idea of owning a home that is truly unlike any other in the world is an enticing one indeed. Indeed, for many, genuine individuality - combined with functionality of course—is the holy grail of design. This homify 360° piece explores the designs for a home that could certainly be said to have achieved that goal—both via its unique form and the fact that the designer has taken the unusual approach of situating this home not on a street but on water. Unlike your standard houseboat, this is a structure that is far more house than it is boat. How this concept would pan out in reality remains to be seen, but if the result was anything like the mock-ups below show then it’s safe to say the finished version of this home will be very much in demand.