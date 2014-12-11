​homify 360°: Ei-Home

For those with an interest in architecture, whether professional or casual, the idea of owning a home that is truly unlike any other in the world is an enticing one indeed. Indeed, for many, genuine individuality - combined with functionality of course—is the holy grail of design. This homify 360° piece explores the designs for a home that could certainly be said to have achieved that goal—both via its unique form and the fact that the designer has taken the unusual approach of situating this home not on a street but on water. Unlike your standard houseboat, this is a structure that is far more house than it is boat. How this concept would pan out in reality remains to be seen, but if the result was anything like the mock-ups below show then it’s safe to say the finished version of this home will be very much in demand.
Were it located elsewhere, the building might not be immediately identifiable as a boat. The designer has broken from boat convention with the window-centric design and the lack of a visible hull. But look a little closer and you can see that there recognisable nautical elements there, though this boat borrows more from the traditional river steamboat design – with its top-heavy layout and little chimney – than it does from the yacht.
Seen by night, the exterior is transformed. This image reveals how lighting from within combines with small lights embedded in the roof’s slight overhang to show the structure in all its glory. From this angle we can also see how the outdoor part of the boat might be utilised to create a relaxed space for eating, drinking and unwinding. When compared with the traditional boats seen in the background, this one seems like a completely different breed. It’s possible to imagine that this might be the only home for a family, rather than somewhere to escape to occasionally. A childhood spent living here would be a magical one indeed.
The inside of the boat is as impressive as the outside. This image shows the attention to detail that has gone into even the smallest aspects of this idea. Notice how the beautifully exposed ceiling beams emanate from a central point, spiralling outwards like the markings on a shell. The staircase, meanwhile, provides a different spiral that works with the ceiling beams and the vertical supports all around the window to create a space filled with wonderful geometric contrasts. We can also see how the lighting that looked so striking from outside might actually work from within. Perhaps most remarkable of all, however, is the circular fireplace that acts as the focal point of the room. The presence of this feature explains the chimney positioned on the roof of the boat, as we can now see that it is in fact a pipe that runs the full height of the structure.
From the other views of the boat, it may seem that privacy has been totally sacrificed on the altar of fabulous design. From this angle, though, it’s clear that that is not the case at all. The rear half of the boat replaces glass with wood, inserting only relatively small windows instead. The round windows on the upper deck are a reference to the portholes found on conventional boats – one of the few concessions to sea-bound style this design contains.