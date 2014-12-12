Luxurious home cinemas worth coveting

Having a cinema or media room in your house could be considered one of the ultimate luxuries. But there are varying degrees of decadence even within home cinemas. You don’t even need a giant screen; if you have a projector, a living room with a big, blank wall and a comfy sofa you already have all the key ingredients for a fantastic, and sociable, viewing experience. Alternatively, you can go all out and actually give over an entire room to film, as the designers featured in this ideabook have done. If you have a basement in your home and you’re not sure what to do with it, turning it into a home cinema is one option that’s definitely worth considering. The lack of natural light, which would be a disadvantage in the case of almost any other use of the room, would actually provide the perfect conditions for watching films at any time of the day. If you want to do things on a smaller scale and don’t plan on having many guests over to watch with your family, a mini-cinema could also be a good option for a box room or an awkwardly sized bedroom – just make sure you buy some very good blackout blinds for the window. The ideas below mostly sit towards the higher end of the cost spectrum, though it’s easy to see how some of them could also be incorporated into an existing living room.
This home cinema design carefully recreates the defining features of a real cinema – right down to the cup holders in the arms of the chairs. This is not a room in which to sit and chat idly over the top of a film; no, this room is for the serious viewer only. It’s easy to imagine how viewing a film in this atmosphere would be every bit as absorbing as going out to the cinema.
The designer has done a brilliant job of recreating the look and feel of a commercial cinema, even including illuminated stair edges just like the real deal.
By contrast, the environment offered by this room is less conducive to intensive viewing and more conducive to a situation where relaxed chit-chat and socialising is at the heart of things, and the film serves as a mere backdrop. Notice that the owners of this space have really put a lot of thought into leisure – there’s even a mini bowling alley visible in the background for when they’re in the mood for a more active form of recreation.
Since being in a home cinema mostly involves sitting – lots and lots of sitting – it’s a good idea to get a bit creative with your chairs and sofas. This design shows a radical departure from the more traditional seating arrangements seen in the first picture in this ideabook, but it works well to create a lighter atmosphere.
And here we can see that the designers of this room have opted for not one but two screens. Double the action, or a trifle confusing?
If your home cinema is going to be a social hotspot, it might be a good idea to include a bar to help keep your guest;s engines running smoothly. In this instance, the bar also doubles as an overspill seating area overlooking the comfier chairs below.
The luxurious bed-like seating in this home cinema looks so soft and relaxing you might struggle just to keep your eyes open while watching. Marilyn appears to approve.