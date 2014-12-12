Luxurious home cinemas worth coveting

Having a cinema or media room in your house could be considered one of the ultimate luxuries. But there are varying degrees of decadence even within home cinemas. You don’t even need a giant screen; if you have a projector, a living room with a big, blank wall and a comfy sofa you already have all the key ingredients for a fantastic, and sociable, viewing experience. Alternatively, you can go all out and actually give over an entire room to film, as the designers featured in this ideabook have done. If you have a basement in your home and you’re not sure what to do with it, turning it into a home cinema is one option that’s definitely worth considering. The lack of natural light, which would be a disadvantage in the case of almost any other use of the room, would actually provide the perfect conditions for watching films at any time of the day. If you want to do things on a smaller scale and don’t plan on having many guests over to watch with your family, a mini-cinema could also be a good option for a box room or an awkwardly sized bedroom – just make sure you buy some very good blackout blinds for the window. The ideas below mostly sit towards the higher end of the cost spectrum, though it’s easy to see how some of them could also be incorporated into an existing living room.