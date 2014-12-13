Minimalist bedrooms

Minimalism can look absolutely breathtaking when it’s done right, but unfortunately it’s a style that too often proves itself to be incompatible with the daily realities involved in, well, just living life. If you have kids, you can forget about keeping your living room beautifully bare – unless you manage to be one of the few parents who is successfully strict about having toys in specific rooms only. Even if your household only consists of adults, all it takes to throw the whole look off is a misplaced magazine or two. However, the bedroom is one room where living with minimalism is actually not that difficult to achieve. That’s because it’s very easy to have a functional, comfortable bedroom that contains only a minimum of objects – which is less true of a living room or kitchen. So long as you have a nice comfy bed and somewhere to put your clothes, even a relatively stripped-back space can make for a completely practical bedroom. Here are a few examples of bedrooms whose designers have successfully achieved style through simplicity.