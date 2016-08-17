Your browser is out-of-date.

9 amazing Asian interior ideas to copy

April Kennedy April Kennedy
ビフォーアフターで放送された和モダンリノベーション/重くて遠い家, 森村厚建築設計事務所 森村厚建築設計事務所 Asian style living room Wood Wood effect
Asian interior designs are known throughout the world for being serene, harmonious and incorporating the ideals of nature. But they are so much more than that. Obviously there is a huge myriad of influences that make up this style, so we won't dare to whittle it down to one general theme. Let's just say that there's a hugely rich tapestry of historical and cultural influences to draw upon. This means there's plenty of inspiration to be found as well! So, if you love Asian-style interiors, come with us to explore some of our favourite design features. Here are 9 amazing Asian interior ideas copy!

1. Hong Kong home with backlit antique screen

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd Furniture,Property,Comfort,Building,Wood,Textile,Interior design,Bed,Bed frame,Fixture
ample design co ltd

oriental vintage

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Hong Kong interiors are known for their unique mix of old and new. In this sense, the bedroom here is very typical of the style. The headboard is made with antique Asian screens and it's illuminated with lights. Just trap some lights behind plexi-glass to create this kind of diffuse ambient light.

2. Courtyard pool

新町の家, 株式会社タバタ設計 株式会社タバタ設計 Asian style pool
株式会社タバタ設計

株式会社タバタ設計
株式会社タバタ設計
株式会社タバタ設計

This Japanese home has a courtyard pool enclosed by glass walls on three sides. This little pool doesn't just create a play area for children, it also adds to the natural ambience of the interiors as well.

3. A Japanese light well

homify Asian style media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Japanese interior architects are often seeking new ways to live large in dense urban environments. In this home, the architects have created a very private living room with a false wall on one side. It catches the light from a glass wall that overlooks the neighbouring home and helps bounce it around the room. It obviously helps with privacy as well.

4. Hanging Indian seat

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

This palatial Indian home has a typically Indian colour scheme. It's rich, earthy and the highly polished stone floor makes it a little bit flamboyant. It also has an indoor swinging seat for two.

5. Indonesian painted bamboo

Lovelli Residence, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
Word of mouth WOM

Word of mouth WOM
Word of mouth WOM
Word of mouth WOM

Bamboo is such an important part of Asian-style interiors we would be remiss to exclude it from our list. While it was once known as the poor man's wood, bamboo has undergone a revival. Just look at how it's been used in this Indonesian interior. The bamboo has been painted white and the rustic shape has been used to add a natural texture to this room.

6. Japanese drop seating

ビフォーアフターで放送された和モダンリノベーション/重くて遠い家, 森村厚建築設計事務所 森村厚建築設計事務所 Asian style living room Wood Wood effect
森村厚建築設計事務所

森村厚建築設計事務所
森村厚建築設計事務所
森村厚建築設計事務所

Western style seating may have crept its way into Asian society, but it's still going strong in some modern Japanese homes. Just check out this dining room. It has drop-style seating so diners can enjoy their meal while sitting cross-legged or with their feet dangling into the space below.

7. Oversized bamboo lampshades

Villa Tantangan, Word of mouth WOM Word of mouth WOM HouseholdPet accessories
Word of mouth WOM

Word of mouth WOM
Word of mouth WOM
Word of mouth WOM

Asian-style interiors often have big, bold lampshades. These can give a home a really casual, tropical feel. For a really authentic rustic look, use some natural materials and white shade cloths.

8. High-gloss Chinese colour scheme

Dream·Shanghai, IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED Property,Picture frame,Flower,Furniture,Building,Lighting,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Living room
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED

Dream·Shanghai

IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED
IVAN C. DESIGN LIMITED

Embrace the dramatic style of a Chinese-style interior. This is a style defined by high gloss finishes and splashy contrasts of gold and black. Then finish the look with some oversized artworks or sculptures.

What are your favourite elements of Asian home design?

