8 balcony makeovers you need to see

If you live in a city, you’ll understand the importance of owning a balcony. Especially relevant in Hong Kong, where apartment living is at its most condensed and compact, an outdoor area of your own is a special privilege and an envy-worthy domestic extra. Not simply a way to take in a little extra sunlight, balconies and terraces provide an area that can be opened up to the interior spaces, adding fresh air, and often-panoramic views to the district beyond.

However, as important and desirable as these spaces are, there are still plenty of properties that underutilise or neglect them. Today on homify we’re taking a look at 8 of our absolute favourite balcony renovations. From small and compact areas that have undergone a complete overhaul, to larger and more luxurious refurbishments, we have a range of inspirational ideas for you. So, read on below, and start planning your outdoor transformation today!