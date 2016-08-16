The miraculous revamp of a terrible terrace

Today we are in the sprawling Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, enthralled by its scenic beaches, iconic landmarks, vibrant carnivals and samba. To top it all, we are set to witness the mind-blowing makeover of the dilapidated terrace of Cobertura Jardim Oceânico. With dank and ageing walls, a nondescript floor and cluttered appearance, the terrace lay initially in a state of neglect. But the architects at Carolina Mendoca Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA saw the space’s immense potential and converted it into a picturesque leisure haven. Stylish arrangements have now been made for both outdoor and indoor relaxation and dining, while plants have been introduced for a lush natural appeal. The terrace now houses a smart kitchen and bathroom for easy entertaining of guests, while the spa here is nothing short of stunning!
Prior to the makeover, the terrace was hardly suitable for any form of recreation or even simple relaxation. The expansive space was lying unused and forlorn. Fresh paint, fresh flooring and design magic were urgently required.
With large neat tiles on the floor and slim wooden slats for the boundary, the terrace is now a space which looks incredibly inviting. Sleek low seats coupled with simple but elegant planters deck the edges, while a permanent shaded structure houses the indoor leisure spaces. The chic white and wrought iron outdoor dining arrangement sits under a freestanding umbrella, and lets you relish tasty meals with the breeze caressing your face.
Entertaining friends and family becomes so much easier when you have an outdoor kitchen, right? The architects understood this need and established a sleek and beautifully organised kitchen on the terrace. Equipped with minimalistic wooden cabinets and warm beige tones, the kitchen flaunts contemporary appliances, stylish crockery and sleek fixtures. The smooth white countertops balance the subtle earthiness of the space, while stylish bar chairs wait for you to catch a quick bite or sip on a refreshing drink.
The space reserved for indoor entertainment is bright and luxurious, with large sliding glass doors allowing sunlight to flood every nook and cranny. The cosy white couch complements the stylish floor nicely, while the slim coffee table and trendy lamps add a hint of quirk. The television is housed by a warm wooden panel, with a long cabinet below for storing stuff and a neat shelf above for displaying artefacts. Artworks, candles and flowers complete the look here. The indoor dining arrangement lies beyond this space, and is a neat white and wooden affair with a useful sideboard.
The gorgeous spa features an invigorating hot tub embedded in a platform lined with fashionable wooden slats. Its earthy, textured wall flaunts sleek, floating shelves displaying pretty bric-a-brac, while wall-mounted white pots hold flowering plants for a natural touch. The cosy blue futon and vibrant patterned cushions invite you to sit and enjoy a book, meditate or simply admire the breathtaking views of the nature outside.
The clever use of long mirrors on two of the walls in this compact bathroom makes it appear way more spacious than it is. Pale sea-green mosaic tiles and a white palette combine with cosy wooden touches for an inviting feel here. Sleek fittings, smart under-sink storage, a slim ledge for holding toiletries and miniature potted plants help in livening up the area too.
The transformation of this once derelict terrace took our breath away with its smart designs, enticing decor and brilliant leisure nooks. We hope it inspired you too! For more ideas, check out another before & after story: The brilliant transformation of a Japanese home.