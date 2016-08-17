The city apartment you'll wish was yours

When you think of a Brooklyn apartment, chances are that a spacious, cosy pad isn't the first thing that crossed your mind. Space is as precious here, if not more, than time. That though, is exactly what today's apartment is; designed by General Assembly, the stunning penthouse was created by merging two smaller apartments and is a wonderful example of mixing styles, materials and textures to great effect. Looking more like a casually put-together—albeit exquisitely well-planned,—apartment, it makes uses of art and (often vintage) accessories to provide a personal touch that sets it apart.

Even though space was not in short supply here, the designers have not wasted any and put certain props on double duty. It's always impressive to enter a spacious, open, and bright apartment, but it can often be a challenge to make spaces like these feel comfortable. By using a few tricks though, the designers have managed to pull it off—gold star!