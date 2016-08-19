The astonishing renovation of a horrible home

The herringbone floor we also saw in the new bedroom has been repeated in the dining area, producing a similarly bright effect. With the shabby tablecloth gone and a pretty floral arrangement in place, the dining table now looks cosy and stylish. The sofa has been moved near the large window—teamed with light curtains and a small glass-topped tea table, it now harmonizes with the décor perfectly. The room is now attractive and bright, and we marvel at the change that has been ushered in while retaining most of the old furniture.

This makeover is a wonderful example of how a few key elements like changing the flooring, removing clutter, adding trendy lights and plants – can turn a drab and dark house into a beautiful and comfortable home! Check out another before and after story for more ideas: The spectacular revamp of a dated apartment.