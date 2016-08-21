A creative apartment to inspire you

Decorating and designing a compact apartment is all about finding and creating balance. Sure, you won’t be able to fit that opulent walk-in dressing room, or that dining setting for 12, but you can compromise to build an interior that works for you. Smart design means a considered approach to the way each individual element is integrated, ensuring your tiny home still boasts a sense of practicality, without scrimping on style. For today’s feature project, we will be touring a residence that certainly follows this mantra. Compact, with a sense of creativity, the colourful apartment has been designed by Studio Transparente and is situated in Valencia.

Taking advantage of its light filled interior, the designers have utilised plenty of unique fittings and fixtures, which in turn evoke a bright yet cosy ambience. If you would like to see this property in full, and perhaps pinch a few design concepts for your own dwelling, read on below!