A creative apartment to inspire you

Decorating and designing a compact apartment is all about finding and creating balance. Sure, you won’t be able to fit that opulent walk-in dressing room, or that dining setting for 12, but you can compromise to build an interior that works for you. Smart design means a considered approach to the way each individual element is integrated, ensuring your tiny home still boasts a sense of practicality, without scrimping on style. For today’s feature project, we will be touring a residence that certainly follows this mantra. Compact, with a sense of creativity, the colourful apartment has been designed by Studio Transparente and is situated in Valencia.
Taking advantage of its light filled interior, the designers have utilised plenty of unique fittings and fixtures, which in turn evoke a bright yet cosy ambience. If you would like to see this property in full, and perhaps pinch a few design concepts for your own dwelling, read on below!
The first thing we notice when we enter this home is how surprisingly large the interior space feels. As a dwelling of only one room, the designers have efficiently created an open plan abode that effectively separates different areas from each other, offering liveability and privacy.
The layout of the home is one of the most attractive features of the update and renovation. To the right of the front door sits the door to the bathroom, while further in the kitchen is laid out against the angled wall. Featuring everything one might need for comfortable and cosy living, there is a wall-mounted microwave, a dishwasher, hidden fridge, and plenty of storage space.
As we zoom in closer to the kitchen we can see some of the space saving components that the designers have implemented. In the kitchen the wall-mounted island offers a sleek informal dining space that is perfectly designed to suit the size and shape of the home. Instead of filling in this island with cupboards, it has instead been made to offer an unimposing appearance and aesthetic.
Focusing in on the island, we see the thin shape of the timber, which means it doesn’t interfere with the spacious quality of the abode. Additionally, the breakfast bar is hinged to the wall meaning it can be completely folded up. This is perfect for entertaining, when the occupants may want to employ a serving table, or simply keep the space totally free for individuals to move around.
The room is unbelievably light filled, and serviced by a number of large windows. In this instance the designers have chosen to paint the interior walls a light hue, to reflect the natural illumination, and encourage a serene and welcoming aesthetic. Moreover, sheer white curtains are employed to offer a sense of cohesion throughout the interior space, while exterior shutters can be closed during warmer months to keep the sun’s rays out.
One of the biggest problems when living in, designing and decorating studio apartments is the lack of division between interior spaces. Without walls to offer privacy and segregation, it can be difficult keeping those living zones delineated from sleeping quarters and other areas.
In this apartment, certain measures have been taken to ensure the space is welcoming and private, while still open and airy.
Firstly, the wall opening that leads to the front door has been partially closed off through the use of a hanging bookshelf. This works very well as it ensures the bedroom area is separated from the hall, but keeps the atmosphere cheerful and casual. Secondly, the sofa (which doubles as a bed) is placed in a way that sections the bed area from the lounge.
Aside from the neat design aspects and layout of this home, we love the way colour has been added to bring a feeling of life and vivacity into the space. In this image we see the light fittings, which are placed in various areas, while the wall mural reflects the geometric and angular scheme. In addition, we can see the extra dining space, which provides the occupants a more formal place for dinner.
For our last peek inside this home, we check out the bedroom in more detail. The furniture here is extremely simple, with a single freestanding robe, and to the left, a chest of drawers. The timber side tables reflect the similar bar stools in the kitchen, while the bed is decorated in muted yet timeless linen.
