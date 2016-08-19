The simple home of cool concrete

When it comes to new-build homes, many architects tend to follow a one-size-fits-all attitude to contemporary style. Oftentimes, dwellings are sold based on a pre-designed floor plan, with certain aesthetics that can be modified, but with no real consideration to the surrounding architectural vernacular or plot situation. Today’s project is different. Designed by the Japan-based team at Nobuyoshi Hayashi, this gabled house features a traditional shape and form, with contemporary characteristics, and essential 21st-century amenities.

When we think of concrete as a building material, the last thing on our minds are quaint cottage aesthetics. However, this residence is awash with modern ingredients, such as its concrete façade, which is seamlessly juxtaposed with a charming heritage structure. Contradictory in its uniqueness, the residence has an urban quality to it, which ensures timelessness, and a suggestion of unrelenting attitude.

If you would like to take a tour inside, check out the images below, and explore this original and intriguing abode.