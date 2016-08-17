Your browser is out-of-date.

10 must-know housekeeping shortcuts

Penthouse, HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
These days, what most of us lack most is time. Our lives are becoming increasingly busy, and a time-poor existence is all too familiar. So when you do have a moment free, the last thing you want to be doing is spending your precious time worrying about cleaning and domestic chores! You want to be socialising with friends, catching up with family,  and generally relaxing. However, keeping your home clean is a necessity, and essential to a comfortable life. So what are you to do? Speeding up your cleaning is a must, which will ensure you spend less time cleaning, and more time doing the things you love.

To help you become more efficient, and improve your day-to-day capabilities, we’ve got 10 must-know housekeeping shortcuts that are sure to increase your productivity. So, read on below, and next time you give your dwelling a refresh, perform it swiftly and speedily.

1. Before you start cleaning, de-clutter!

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Magazine editorial—House in Sai Kung by Millimeter

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Clutter is one of the biggest impediments to a thoroughly clean house, as well as making it difficult and more time consuming.

Ensure you remove all the mess and junk from the area you are cleaning, to ensure you get the job done quickly and in the least problematic manner.

2. Learn some quick bed-making tips

Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Discovery Primea | Manila

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Professionals know how to make a bed quickly and efficiently. Stop wrestling with your bed linen and learn how to do it with minimal hassle. Figure out where the label is on your fitted sheet, as this often tells you which end and corner the sheet should be placed. If you don’t have a label, sew on some markers to demarcate the corners and ends, which will help you next time you have to make the bed.

3. Use the right material for dusting

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

When dusting microfibre is the way to go. Other materials such as cotton and linen can actually cause more dust and particles than they remove, adding to your workload. Microfibre will lift dust from the surface, and this very fine synthetic yarn can be easily washed and reused each time.

4. Go natural with your essentials

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Forget harsh chemicals that can affect your home’s overall toxicity, instead opt for simple natural solutions.

If you’d like to learn more about cleaning your home with organic alternatives, check out: 9 natural ways to clean your home

5. Before you start mopping, vacuum

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Especially relevant for the kitchen, it is a good idea to vacuum any dust and crumbs first; otherwise they will clog your mop, and render it ineffectual.

6. Get creative with your cleaning instruments

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

Do you have an old toothbrush? This handy instrument is perfect for cleaning hard to reach areas in sinks, and kitchen appliances.

7. Remove dust from curtains

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cleaning curtains is a nuisance, which is why most individuals only do it once a season (sometimes once a year or less!). However, curtains are notorious for harbouring dust. Vigorously pat them down or hit them with a towel to loosen the dust, which can then be vacuumed. Just remember to do this before you begin cleaning!

8. Add a trash bag to every room while you clean

El continente y el contenido, Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura

Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura

When cleaning each room, it is a good idea to place a rubbish bag in each area, to ensure you don’t have to keep running to the kitchen. At the end you can gather all of the bags, and throw them out together.

9. Don't forget places you cannot immediately see

루트주택 15호 , 루트 주택
루트 주택

루트 주택
루트 주택
루트 주택

Often if you can’t see it you don’t clean it, but the fact is, leaving areas dirty just makes things worse over time. The balcony is a classic example of this, which should be cleaned as regularly as the home, as it comes in contact with outside pollutants and airborne grime.

10. Clean the bathroom last

Penthouse, HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

And finally, the bathroom. Be sure to clean your washroom last, as it is likely you will be using it to wash your hands, and by cleaning it last you will minimise transferring bacteria into other areas of your abode.

Want more? Check out: 8 balcony makeovers you need to see and keep reading!

The miraculous revamp of a terrible terrace
How do you speed-clean your dwelling? Leave your tips and tricks in the comments below!

