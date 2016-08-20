9 easy ways to brighten your home with red

Red – evocative of desire, lust, energy and war, this impassioned hue is a scene-stealer, and an undeniable symbol of emotional intensity. Recognised as a stimulant, red is exciting and known to create a dramatic mood and ambience. So what does this mean for your home décor? When used correctly, red interiors can feel welcoming and loving. They are filled with a sense of action, promoting strength and vigour, often exuding determination and a stoic impressiveness.

Today on homify we are featuring the colour red. We’ll be looking at 9 ways you can implement and employ this hue into your home, and utilise its most potent attributes to evoke a powerful aura. From crimson to wine, maroon to cerise, there is a shade to suit everyone. Read on below to learn more, and start decorating with a dash of radical red today!