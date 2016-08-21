Your browser is out-of-date.

8 tricks to keep your Hong Kong home fresh

Hong Kong is known for many different things; its varied and rich food scene, a shopper’s paradise, soaring skyscrapers, and as a leading financial hub in East Asia. It is also known for its humidity. Categorised as a monsoon-influenced humid subtropical climate (Cwa), Hong Kong is sticky and sweltering at the best of times. So, what does this mean for your home? Without an air conditioner, it is almost impossible to feel comfortable during the hotter summer months, and while the winter offers some reprieve, one’s home can easily become muggy and moist.

However, there are some ways you can ensure your abode remains relatively fresh. We’ve got 8 simple ways we believe assist in keeping everything a little less sticky, and a bit more bearable. Check out our hints below, and start refreshing your home today!

1. Bring in fresh air, and employ ceiling fans

Bringing in fresh air, and giving your home a clean aerated vibe is as simple as opening windows and employing ceiling fans. Used in conjunction with the above tip of opening windows at certain times of the day, you can achieve a refreshed dwelling that feels far less humid and sticky than outside. 

Ceiling fans are perfect when placed inside main living areas, and also work well in bedroom spaces, keeping the flow of air moving to ensure the home doesn't become stale. 

2. Close windows in the morning and open them at night

In order to keep your abode comfortable, fresh and cool, ensure you close your all of your apartment's windows early in the morning (when the air is at its coolest), then re-open them in the evening to fill your home with fresh, less humid air. This will reduce the amount of steam, vapour and hot air that can build-up inside your dwelling. 

3. Cook during the cooler times of the day

Cooking produces a huge amount of ambient heat, not to mention the associated fumes and odours. To keep your dwelling feeling fresh, try to limit your kitchen cooking on the stovetop to the evening when it is cooler. If this isn't possible, you should look at installing a good quality exhaust fan. 

4. Keep all internal doors open during the day

Keeping all internal doors open while you are out of the house or at work will ensure a good flow of air throughout the rooms of your abode. Although this may seem trivial, it will avoid living zones becoming enclosed and smelling stale. Simply leaving doors open will keep rooms aerated and oxygenated. 

5. Keep shoes hidden away

Shoes don't tend to smell good at the best of times, and when coupled with humid weather and a compact apartment, can really damage the freshness within your home. Keep footwear in cupboards, and keep the cupboards filled with natural air fresheners.

6. Wash and air bed linen regularly

When living in such a humid location it is essential you always air out bedding and linen in order to keep them smelling and feeling fresh. Pillows should be aerated, as well as any thick quilts or duvets. Wash bed linen in a hygiene wash, which will keep any mould or moisture from allowing bacteria to grow. 

7. Install a ventilation fan in humid areas of the home

The bathroom is an area of the home that always tends to create additional humidity. Due to the fact that it is a wet room, it is essential you install fans to keep the extra moisture at bay. 

If you need assistance with the installation of ventilation fans, chat to a general contractor, who will be able to get the job done quickly and effectively. 

8. Choose cool, serene lighting

Lighting makes a huge difference to mood and ambience, but it can also affect the freshness of your home. Choose lights that are cool in colour, and always opt for LEDs or fluorescents, which are energy efficient and emit a lower volume of heat when compared to incandescent bulbs.  

Stay cool this season by implementing a few tips and tricks from homify! However, if you would like to continue reading, we recommend: 10 must-know housekeeping shortcuts

Do you see anything missing from our list? Add your contribution below!

