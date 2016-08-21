How a bare office became a stunning family home

Some of the office spaces were converted to four bedrooms, and here we see the master bedroom showcasing the same subtle, warm hues that run elegantly through the rest of the house. The comfortable bed poised on its rug, the large windows providing natural light, the stylish chandelier with matching wall lamps, and the antique look of the furniture all merge cohesively to create a restful ambiance that is perfect for the bedroom.

The team at Diseño y Arquitectura Interior have successfully transformed a plain and functional office into a sophisticated and luxurious home through the strategic use of warm and subtle colours, elegant designs, and a classic touch of vintage style.