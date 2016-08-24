A couple's dramatic home makeover

To bring home their baby, the homeowners have created a soothing space that is almost like a lullaby in its soft tones. The playful peeping rabbit artwork is one of the defining elements in this pretty yet practical room. The cute crib stands near a polka-dotted wall, while a smart bureau caters to the organisation of all baby care essentials. The simple cushioned settee on the left is perfect for the mother and child to snuggle and enjoy happy moments.

Serene hues, fashionable materials and neat designs helped this apartment discard its old and drab self, and emerge as a picturesque property for a happy family. For more ideas, here’s another makeover story: The incredible transformation of a bare home.