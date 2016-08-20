15 small bathrooms to inspire your next renovation

Renovating your small bathroom? It might help to wait a moment and check out just a few more bathroom styles! Bathroom renovations are—as most of our readers probably know—one of the most expensive projects around the home. Most of the changes are quite expensive to adapt later on, so it really pays to do as much homework as possible. Luckily, planning your bathroom renovation is often the most fun part of the job! So today, we're going to present 15 small bathrooms you need to see. There's plenty of inspiration here!