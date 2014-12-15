Cool toys that make great use of space

So much of kids’ play revolves around taking control of space and reimagining it as something else. Children tend to love hidden spaces they can make into dens, vehicles and magical machines: whether that space is a secret hollow in a tree trunk, the cupboard under the stairs or even an utterly everyday cardboard box. Left to their own devices, most children will be able to find plenty of appropriate places for this kind of play. But fortunately there are a fair few toy designers out there too who perfectly understand a child’s need to create their own imaginative spaces, and have created some brilliant items to make creative play come that little bit more easily. Some of the toys featured here are simple but inspired while some are so cool you’ll wish you could go back in time and experience them as a child yourself. All, however, are fantastic aids to play that succeed remarkably well in making the everyday into the extraordinary. Take a look.