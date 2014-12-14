Outdoor sculptures for artistic gardens

If you love art, why limit your collection to the indoor domain? Filling your garden with sculptures and art pieces is a fantastic way to add character to your outdoor space. You can choose just one or two standout pieces, or turn your garden into a realm of surprises by fully populating it with people, animals and abstract forms. The latter option works best if you have a lot of space, and lots of unexpected or less-than-obvious places to put your sculptures; otherwise, if they’re all huddled together on a tiny patch of lawn, the impression you’ll give might be that of being an oddball hoarder rather than an appreciator of aesthetics. And of course, not all sculptures are well suited to an outdoor life, so you have to be careful in your selections.