6 one-room apartments which seem huge

These days, we see more and more interior designers, architects and decorators directing their attention to outfitting one-room apartments. Commonly known as studio homes, these often tiny dwellings can be difficult to design, even for the most skilled professional. However, with space becoming increasingly expensive and scarce, it is universally acknowledged that individuals will need to reside in compact abodes.

However, decorating and designing a one-room apartment doesn’t have to be an exercise in the impossible. In actual fact, with the right planning and vision, small homes can actually appear far larger than they are. If you’d like to see some great examples, and perhaps grab a few ideas for your own one-room property, check out the images below and start arranging your refurbishment today!