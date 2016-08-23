The small home bursting with ideas

Have you ever wanted to escape to the Mediterranean? Throw off the shackles of a hectic nine-to-five existence, and simply head to a peaceful, charming and relaxing destination? If any of these things sound like something you would like to do, then you are going to love today’s feature dwelling! Situated in La Rioja of Northern Spain, this impressive bed and breakfast has been designed by Madrid-based duo Iñigo and Rodrigo Aragón, who make up Casa Josephine.

This nineteenth-century house has been transformed and completely modified to suit today’s need for comfort and relaxation. Boasting five bedrooms, two reception rooms, four bathrooms and a kitchen, the dwelling hosts approximately 10-12 individuals in luxurious Mediterranean comfort. Calming, restful and simply brimming with character and charm, this is an ideal escape for those who wish to liberate themselves from a congested city lifestyle.

If you love the Mediterranean and its associated stylistic detailing, check out the images below and extract a few ideas to give your home a Spanish makeover or renovation today!