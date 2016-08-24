10 quick steps to a clutter-free bedroom

Today at homify we are going to look at keeping your bedroom clutter free. Not an easy task, nor a desirable one, the bedroom tends to accumulate its fair share of domestic debris. Although every space in one’s abode acquires a general swell of household hodgepodge, the bedroom, as visitors or guests do not often see it, seems to suffer the most. So how can you ensure your sleeping quarters are bereft of mess?
We’ve gathered 10 simple ways that will improve your storage, and help keep everything in its right place. From tossing the unnecessary to adding essential repositories, there is something to suit every home. Check out our tips below!
Instead of the typical side tables, why not install tall and storage friendly shelves? These not only look fabulous, they provide essential space to store your accoutrements – meaning less mess on the floor, and a neater, clutter free room.
Opt for a side table with shelves and drawers to ensure you have a place to keep your books and reading material. However, be careful with this storage space, as it can become a hiding place for you to store junk and forget about it! Regularly audit your storage, and throw out any inessentials.
Often clutter builds because there isn’t anywhere to store it. Everything should have its right place, and to do this, you can consider in-bed storage. Perfect for linen and other bedroom appurtenances, this will revolutionise your space.
Along the same lines as the aforementioned bed storage, you might want to look into stylish trunks that can be placed at the end of your bed. Rethinking this space could save you from throwing things into corners or leaving them on the floor. Just remember to always minimise the items you keep on your floor, and ensure they don’t impede navigation space.
In this example the designers have created plenty of window storage. This is great for keeping books, linen and other odds and ends. However, you also need to ensure you essentials are well organised. Go through each section of your space, and remember to get rid of anything your no longer need.
When it comes to bedrooms, we love storage space, and under bed storage is often crucial, especially in small or compact homes. Take some cues from this design; keep everything else minimal and neat, focusing on storing everything away from view.
A storage bedhead is a neat solution to a messy side table. Instead of keeping a million different piles of books, store them stylishly in your bedhead, ready to be enjoyed.
If there is one thing that easily builds up and creates clutter it is makeup. Make-up actually does have an expiry date, and should be tossed as soon as it is old.
An all-in-one dresser is a good way to keep your accessories to a minimum, with only your favourites in view and accessible.
Auditing clothing is a must-do, at least every three months. Clothing is the biggest clutter creator, and should be reviewed regularly.
We hope you employ some of these tips and keep your bedroom clutter free!