Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 small houses you'll want for yourself

April Kennedy April Kennedy
高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

There is so much rich inspiration to draw upon when designing a small family home. If you love creating wall decorations and furnishings, there's loads to explore when decorating a small children's bedroom. If you have teenage children, there are also lots of cool ideas to integrate reading and studying nooks into the home. Let's not forget that family homes often need to be really hardy as well. This means there's no time for messing around with faddish trends, and more reason to invest in quality furniture that will stand the test of time. So, to help you along the journey of designing a small family home, we have collected some of our favourites. We hope you enjoy 7 inspiring family homes as much as we do!

1. Chunky wooden decor

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

The kitchen is often the heart of a family home. In this family-sized apartment, the kitchen has lots of chunky wooden furniture. It looks bright, incredibly sturdy and totally exudes that comforting family-style cosiness.

2. A lofty home

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern dining room
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

This cool little family home was built on an awkward shaped block. The architects have built upwards and used the unusual second level to create an awesome roomy loft area. It would be the perfect place for a child's playroom.

3. Single level family home to enjoy nature

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

Wood is certainly one of those materials closely associated with family-style homes. This single-level abode would make the perfect family-style retreat. It's definitely built to enjoy the great outdoors.

4. Stylish and homely

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Rustic style kitchen
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

Balancing the tastes of a whole family can be a little overwhelming at times. But we reckon this small family home has the balance just right. There are sophisticated splashes of colour, sturdy furnishings and lots of neutral white to hold the design together.

5. A two bedroom family cottage in just 65sqm

Sommerhaus PIU 65, SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD Prefabricated home Wood
SOMMERHAUS PIU—YES WE WOOD

SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU—YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD

This little summer home is just 65sqm but has two bedrooms. It also has a fairly fabulous outdoor entertaining area. It's another small family home that would make a great holiday getaway.

6. A family home for all ages

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern living room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

A great hammock, outdoor terrace and a little reading nook all add up to the perfect family home. This is one home that's sure to be a hit with adults and kids alike. It's certainly a place that will encourage children to hang out and read…

7. Smart and simple Singaporean home

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This family home from Singaporean interior designers and decorators eightytwo is simple, but perfect. It has floor to ceiling cabinets that really help to hide away all the clutter of family life. It also has a slightly industrial style concrete floor and wooden furnishings that really meet the demands of family-style living.

Check out more inspiring homes here…  9 amazing Asian interior ideas to copy.

8 tricks to keep your Hong Kong home fresh
What is your dream small family home? Share your thoughts with us!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks