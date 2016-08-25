There is no doubt about it, cleaning one’s bathroom is fairly low on the list of desirable or even tolerable tasks. This is made even worse if you find you leave everything to the last minute, and wait until it gets to the point of no return. Let’s face it, unless you are well-regimented with your cleaning routine, we’ve all been here at some point. The good news is, cleaning your washroom doesn’t have to mean hours and hours of struggling with smells, dirt and grime.
Today on homify we’ve got 7 bathroom cleaning tips you'll never forget! Handy hacks that are sure to speed up your sanitising system, and get you on the road to healthy and hygienic living. Read on below to learn more, and give your bathroom a thorough and well deserved clean.
When cleaning the bathroom, it is common to run out of certain essentials. Never fear, there are plenty of alternatives that will do the trick effectively, and often in an eco-friendly fashion.
One cleaning product I regularly run out of is window cleaner. Living in an apartment in a busy city means my windows and balcony doors are almost always dirty, and require constant cleaning. The solution? Black tea. Brew a pot of black tea and let the tannins do the work for you. Simply dab onto your microfibre cloth, or spray onto the mirror (or window) and voilà, shiny, clean and happy surfaces.
Instead on flushing your toilet with litres of radioactive-blue hue cleaner, consider a simple and effective solution of baking soda and vinegar. This bubbles and removes grime, while avoiding any damage to the environment.
Once you have given your bathroom a once-over, focus on your fittings for that final touch. Grab a little baby oil, add to a cloth and polish until glistening.
If your fittings are beyond shining, and beyond repair, you could always chat to a professional and have them replaced with a modern update.
Cleaning a bathtub is a hassle at the best of times, and tub rings can require constant scrubbing. One of the most effective cleaners I have come across employs only three simple ingredients.
Firstly, spray any dark, grimy or bad patches with a solution of white vinegar. Leave for a few minutes. Cut a grapefruit in half and sprinkle with coarse rock salt. With the halved grapefruit in one hand, scrub the bathtub until it is shiny and clean. No chemicals, no damage to the environment, and a nice smelling, clean tub.
Due to the humidity in bathrooms, curtains start to smell stale and foul after a while. The easiest way to clean them is to toss them into the washing machine, with an anti-bacterial hygiene rinse on the hottest cycle. This will kill germs and mould, leaving your bathroom fresh and renewed.
homify hint: As an extra tip, rub some Vaseline or baby oil on your curtain rail to stop your rings from sticking as you pull it closed or open.
A dryer sheet is an excellent way to remove soap scum from your shower and other areas that might encounter the sticky sludge. Simply rub over your glass until the soap is removed, spray with your black tea window cleaner (see step 1), and polish!
Last up, we take a peek at how to clean blocked shower fittings. The easiest way to do this is to fill a plastic (no holes!) bag with white vinegar, and tie it up and over the head. Make sure the entire fitting is submerged. Wait 10-15 minutes and run on hot for 5 minutes.
Do you think you will try out any of these tips? If you would like some more domestic advice, check out: 10 must-know housekeeping shortcuts