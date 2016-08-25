There is no doubt about it, cleaning one’s bathroom is fairly low on the list of desirable or even tolerable tasks. This is made even worse if you find you leave everything to the last minute, and wait until it gets to the point of no return. Let’s face it, unless you are well-regimented with your cleaning routine, we’ve all been here at some point. The good news is, cleaning your washroom doesn’t have to mean hours and hours of struggling with smells, dirt and grime.

Today on homify we’ve got 7 bathroom cleaning tips you'll never forget! Handy hacks that are sure to speed up your sanitising system, and get you on the road to healthy and hygienic living. Read on below to learn more, and give your bathroom a thorough and well deserved clean.