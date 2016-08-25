Your browser is out-of-date.

7 bathroom cleaning tips you'll never forget

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
There is no doubt about it, cleaning one’s bathroom is fairly low on the list of desirable or even tolerable tasks. This is made even worse if you find you leave everything to the last minute, and wait until it gets to the point of no return. Let’s face it, unless you are well-regimented with your cleaning routine, we’ve all been here at some point. The good news is, cleaning your washroom doesn’t have to mean hours and hours of struggling with smells, dirt and grime.

Today on homify we’ve got 7 bathroom cleaning tips you'll never forget! Handy hacks that are sure to speed up your sanitising system, and get you on the road to healthy and hygienic living. Read on below to learn more, and give your bathroom a thorough and well deserved clean.

1. No windex? Try black tea and a microfibre cloth

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
When cleaning the bathroom, it is common to run out of certain essentials. Never fear, there are plenty of alternatives that will do the trick effectively, and often in an eco-friendly fashion. 

One cleaning product I regularly run out of is window cleaner. Living in an apartment in a busy city means my windows and balcony doors are almost always dirty, and require constant cleaning. The solution? Black tea. Brew a pot of black tea and let the tannins do the work for you. Simply dab onto your microfibre cloth, or spray onto the mirror (or window) and voilà, shiny, clean and happy surfaces.

2. Go natural with your toilet cleaner

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto
Instead on flushing your toilet with litres of radioactive-blue hue cleaner, consider a simple and effective solution of baking soda and vinegar. This bubbles and removes grime, while avoiding any damage to the environment. 

3. Try a few drops of baby oil to shine your fittings

Kuatro Cascada, Ramon Soler
Once you have given your bathroom a once-over, focus on your fittings for that final touch. Grab a little baby oil, add to a cloth and polish until glistening. 

If your fittings are beyond shining, and beyond repair, you could always chat to a professional and have them replaced with a modern update. 

4. Clean your bathtub with grapefruit and salt

CASA EM CONDOMÍNIO, Joana & Manoela Arquitetura
Cleaning a bathtub is a hassle at the best of times, and tub rings can require constant scrubbing. One of the most effective cleaners I have come across employs only three simple ingredients. 

Firstly, spray any dark, grimy or bad patches with a solution of white vinegar. Leave for a few minutes. Cut a grapefruit in half and sprinkle with coarse rock salt. With the halved grapefruit in one hand, scrub the bathtub until it is shiny and clean. No chemicals, no damage to the environment, and a nice smelling, clean tub. 

5. Use a hygiene rise when you machine wash your shower curtain

Bathroom Prints and Shower Curtains, JUNIQE
Due to the humidity in bathrooms, curtains start to smell stale and foul after a while. The easiest way to clean them is to toss them into the washing machine, with an anti-bacterial hygiene rinse on the hottest cycle. This will kill germs and mould, leaving your bathroom fresh and renewed.

homify hint: As an extra tip, rub some Vaseline or baby oil on your curtain rail to stop your rings from sticking as you pull it closed or open. 

6. Use a dryer sheet to remove soap scum

Haus Kaiser, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH
A dryer sheet is an excellent way to remove soap scum from your shower and other areas that might encounter the sticky sludge. Simply rub over your glass until the soap is removed, spray with your black tea window cleaner (see step 1), and polish!

7. Clean your shower head with vinegar and a plastic bag

KWC PIATTO – SPA-Erlebnis unter der Dusche, KWC Deutschland GmbH
Last up, we take a peek at how to clean blocked shower fittings. The easiest way to do this is to fill a plastic (no holes!) bag with white vinegar, and tie it up and over the head. Make sure the entire fitting is submerged. Wait 10-15 minutes and run on hot for 5 minutes. 

Do you think you will try out any of these tips? If you would like some more domestic advice, check out: 10 must-know housekeeping shortcuts

Do you have any additional tips for our homify community? Add your contribution below!

