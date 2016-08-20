The box home built for a family

Displaying a minimalist architectural approach, today's 360° project is a one-storey family home located in the city of Omura in Japan. Built on a 397sqm plot, and occupying a floor space of 144sqm, this modern home has been crafted keeping energy efficiency in mind. The rectangular box-shaped structure is intended to have a minimum impact on the environment and is a gorgeous example of a minimalist, modern building masking warm and cosy interiors.

Real estate in Japan is one of the most expensive in the world, thanks to the high population density and since the country is an earthquake-prone area, there are strict rules when it comes to constructing high-rise buildings. These factors along with others means that the Japanese often have to come up with innovative and cost-effective ways to build their dream home, like the one we will explore today.

In a neighbourhood of traditional sloped roof houses, this unique home stands out as a modern home inspired in spades by traditional Japanese architecture.