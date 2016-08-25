The bright revamp of a tiny apartment

The ultramodern cityscape of Seoul is home to many young couples and small families who are on the lookout for compact and affordable contemporary apartments. And that is why many old apartments are undergoing sensible and elegant makeovers with the help of new materials, chic designs and minimalistic decor styles. C Apartment, spread over only 63sqm, is one such home which sat bland and lifeless before, with dated and dingy corners. But thanks to the interior architects at By Seog Be Seog, it is currently a fresh, bright and smartly designed residence celebrating minimalism and functionality in an aesthetic manner. Read on to know more about the transformation…
Drab yellowing walls and a dull, conventional floor hardly added any welcoming charm to the living space before. The doors leading to the balcony looked uninspiring too.
The walls and ceiling have now been painted in spotless white to enhance the spaciousness and brightness of the living room. The floor in a lighter hue adds to the fresh new look, while smart clear glass doors now separate the balcony from the room. Sleek white binds help control the amount of sunlight flooding this area. Furnishing in this room is minimal and trendy with a black leather sofa and oval coffee table taking centre stage. The wall unit opposite it holds the TV with a slim cabinet underneath, while simple shelves cater to storage and aesthetic display needs.
The wall which acts as the entertainment and workspace nook in the living room has been painted a soft blue shade to contrast the remaining white walls delicately. The simple but smart shelves near the ceiling hold books and a practical table clock. But what we adore is the quaint and neat workstation which has accommodated itself cleverly into this space. The sleek white table, pretty blue chair with chic legs and the dainty table lamp all contribute to the positive and productive ambiance of this nook.
With insufficient lighting and dated tiles, the bathroom looked dingy and unwelcoming. And the old-fashioned fittings didn’t make things any better.
With the introduction of sleek earthy-hued tiles, the bathroom is now a smart and chic haven for rejuvenation. Powerful ceiling lights, minimalistic shower fixtures, practical corner shelves and the clever ledge behind the sink make this space convenient and pretty.
Stylish fittings have now changed the drab aura of the bathroom dramatically. They are all aligned sensibly so that the available space is utilised well. Also, the dual functionality of the mirror cabinet makes getting ready and storing toiletries simultaneously easy.
So you see how the size of an apartment can never be a hindrance to its stylish makeover, if the planning and designing is done intelligently. Bright and elegant hues, clever storage hacks and aesthetic utilisation of space can do wonders for even the tiniest homes!