A dated apartment's dazzling transformation

The culturally rich city of Lublin in Poland has piqued our interest today, with its picturesque landscape and quaint, stately architecture. And we're all set to witness the incredible transformation of an old and shabby apartment here, which previously suffered from dingy interiors and lack of modernism. Old-fashioned furnishing and ancient-looking lights hardly made matters any better. But the interior architects at Auraprojekt decided to put their creativity to good use, and turn this dreary apartment into a bright, smart and elegant abode with subtle rustic touches. The revamped home sports an abundance of cheery white coupled with stylish lighting, sophisticated wooden accents, practical designs, and the beauty of exposed bricks here and there. So let’s take a closer look at this makeover story…
Faded and boring walls made the kitchen an unappetising space, while old cupboards showed signs of neglect. Dated appliances, exposed gas lines and clutter added to the woeful state.
With splashes of pristine white dominating the renovated kitchen, the sunlight entering through the large window now makes the space seem bigger and brighter. Sleek and sensible cabinets line all walls, while the U-shaped smooth wooden countertop breaks the monotony of white nicely. Trendy appliances, minimalistic fixtures and brilliant ceiling and task lighting take the kitchen to heights of fashion. We especially adore the brick-lined accent wall behind the chimney which is adorned by a wooden frame with floating shelves for arranging spices, sauces and condiments. It's inspiring how brick and wood add delicate earthy touches to this ultramodern kitchen.
The living and dining area of the residence was an intensely dated place before, with drab old-fashioned furniture and a chandelier which had to go! The dirty faded walls and nondescript flooring made the ambiance worse.
A rich wooden floor and bright white walls now define the stylishness of the living and dining space, with fashionable chandeliers cascading from the ceiling in circles of light. Rustic bricks line the wall on the right to balance the contemporary gleam of the room, while sleek in-built cabinets take care of storage needs. The glowing bright sectional in white leather is a style statement along with the quirky coffee table, while neat artworks deck a wall panel behind it. The solid wooden dining table is accompanied by futuristic leather and steel chairs, and adorned by trendy circular artefacts which mimic the chandeliers.
The minimalistic but sophisticated bedroom stands out due to the sleek grey stripes decking the wall behind the headboard. The pure white of the plush bed, the compact side table and the built-in cabinets on the right are contrasted wonderfully by the grey drapes, chandelier and wall sconces. The warm and earthy wooden flooring infuses the space with cosiness and homely charm.
Gleaming and brilliant white hues rule the compact but smart bathroom of this apartment too. They give the illusion of space along with a large mirror, while earthy brown tiles line the floor and wall behind the WC for cosy comfort. Modish and sleek fixtures, bright and contemporary lights, and a trendy glass-enclosed shower nook bring this small bathroom to life with refreshing cheeriness.
The interior architects have done a great job with this once-shabby apartment’s makeover, with the use of elegant and simple hues, practical and fuss-free designs, gorgeous lights and dashes of intriguing textures like bricks. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further: The brilliant transformation of a Japanese home.