A dated apartment's dazzling transformation

Gleaming and brilliant white hues rule the compact but smart bathroom of this apartment too. They give the illusion of space along with a large mirror, while earthy brown tiles line the floor and wall behind the WC for cosy comfort. Modish and sleek fixtures, bright and contemporary lights, and a trendy glass-enclosed shower nook bring this small bathroom to life with refreshing cheeriness.

The interior architects have done a great job with this once-shabby apartment’s makeover, with the use of elegant and simple hues, practical and fuss-free designs, gorgeous lights and dashes of intriguing textures like bricks. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further: The brilliant transformation of a Japanese home.