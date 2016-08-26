8 tricks to organise your house (and keep it that way!)

Cleaning and organising one’s home is a task that appears to be never-ending. Often, people find themselves in a state of repetition, constantly re-organising and sorting, only to have everything interrupted, muddled, and returned to original chaotic disarray. Unfortunately this is all too common, and many individuals clean their homes in such a way that the spaces become vulnerable to disorganisation almost as soon as they are tidied.
Do you find it tricky or challenging to keep your home orderly? Do you hoard odds and ends, curios, and other junky items that make your abode appear shambolic or scruffy? Shifting your entrenched behaviours as well as your routine will radically improve your dwelling’s overall ambience and appearance.
To get you started we have 8 tips that are sure to help. Read on below and start implementing these handy hints, to keep your home immaculate, uncluttered and harmonious.
First up, you need to prepare yourself for a possibly longer than normal cleaning session. In order to keep everything tidy and organised, a little prep work is essential. Additionally, you will want to beware items that you know are creating an untidy ambience in your abode. These might be the tiniest of decorations, but should not be neglected.
The key to getting everything done in good time is to make a checklist. Before you go ahead vacuuming, cleaning, organising and dusting, you might want to look at writing down each element in every room that you want to alter. Take your time, and perhaps tackle one room per day.
Generally, we tend to have far more than we require in life. These extra items cause clutter in our homes and affect our ability to clean and organise. Take a little time to sort out what you no longer need, donating or selling anything than could be of use to someone else.
If some of your household possessions have become old and worn, then it is generally better to toss them. To de-clutter and reorganise, throw away or donate 5 items and reward yourself with one new item.
Some things are sentimental and should be retained for nostalgia’s sake. Hold onto anything with emotional value, and store away safely in a neat and tidy box.
The trick to organising a room is to ensure everything has a place. Designers and professional de-clutterers know this, and will employ sufficient storage throughout the home.
Particularly relevant in the home office and dining room it is essential you go through old papers and toss out anything you no longer need. Old university textbooks, out of date receipts, and anything that might be causing clutter should be thrown away immediately
Storage is essential to ensure your home doesn’t end up in a disorganised fashion as soon as you clean it. Look at folders for your papers, and shelving systems to house essentials. In the kitchen, you should ensure you have enough spaces to keep your essential glassware, crockery and appliances. If necessary, dedicate a particular cupboard or room to neatly storing anything that you don’t want on display in your immediate vicinity.
