11 beautiful sinks you'll want in your bathroom

For many, the bathroom sink is a perfunctory fixture that offers a place to wash one’s hands, or brush teeth. However, when designing an interior space, it is important to give every feature and facet of the space, expression. A bathroom sink or basin may seem inconsequential, but by giving it consideration you can release you design’s full potential and aesthetic capacity. The sink is, after all, a crucial bathroom asset, a fundamental that simply cannot be forgotten. When thinking about it, we probably spend more time in front of the bathroom basin (and mirror!) than in the shower or bathtub. Because of this, it makes sense to guarantee your washroom is adorned with a stylish, sophisticated and sleek sink.

To offer a little encouragement, you can check out 11 beautiful sinks below. These delightfully fresh designs will hopefully get you thinking creatively, and inspire your next bathroom makeover or renovation.