8 fresh tips for growing herbs in your kitchen

As far as indoor gardens go, planting herbs in the kitchen is one of the most popular options. Herbs are truly one of the best of Mother Nature’s frondescent creations—they are wonderfully bright, full of life and to top it off, you can eat them. Not simply a way to kick-start your gastronomic endeavours, a kitchen herb setup can impart stylish décor and design attributes that add to the overall enjoyment of your space.

Luckily, no home or kitchen area is too small to host a lush and effective herb garden. To get you started, we’ve collated 8 different ideas that are sure to help you along the way. So, read on below and begin planning your new stylish spice and herb space now!