Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 fresh tips for growing herbs in your kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Loading admin actions …

As far as indoor gardens go, planting herbs in the kitchen is one of the most popular options. Herbs are truly one of the best of Mother Nature’s frondescent creations—they are wonderfully bright, full of life and to top it off, you can eat them. Not simply a way to kick-start your gastronomic endeavours, a kitchen herb setup can impart stylish décor and design attributes that add to the overall enjoyment of your space. 

Luckily, no home or kitchen area is too small to host a lush and effective herb garden. To get you started, we’ve collated 8 different ideas that are sure to help you along the way. So, read on below and begin planning your new stylish spice and herb space now!

1. Brighten your neutral kitchen colour scheme

APARTAMENTO 400m2 - AV BOA VIAGEM - RECIFE/PE, ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS Modern kitchen
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS

ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

Growing herbs in the kitchen not only improves your ability to cook delicious food, but also brightens a neutral colour scheme. If your cooking space is muted or lacking colour, try adding some herbs and watch the area transform.

2. Hanging planters save space

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

One of the biggest issues when attempting to grow plants in the kitchen is often the lack of space. Look beyond typical planters and choose something that can be hung from the wall, or even magnetised to a chalkboard wall!

3. Keep your herbs ready to be eaten

COLECCION BRUSSELS (INDOOR), Elho México Elho México KitchenAccessories & textiles Plastic Multicolored
Elho México

Elho México
Elho México
Elho México

When growing and cultivating herbs in your kitchen you want to ensure they are in a place that can be easily harvested, added to dishes and eaten. Choose a pot that can be moved around the cooking space, as well as shifted to the dining table, for individuals to pluck leaves and garnish their own dish.

4. Plant in crates

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

Timber crates make an excellent addition to the kitchen, and can be used not only to store essentials in a stylish fashion, but also to plant herbs. For added style, hang them on the wall and create a green space.

5. Check the lighting

Cynara, Bulbo® Bulbo® KitchenLighting
Bulbo®

Bulbo®
Bulbo®
Bulbo®

Lighting is crucial to the success of your indoor herb plants. If you are unable to keep them on a window ledge for direct sunlight, you might want to invest in an artificial light that will provide sufficient illumination for happy, healthy herbs.

6. Simple and sophisticated

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

In this example we see that the designers have placed the herbs in hanging pots. These are handy and within reach, while still providing a burst of energy and life within the room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A bright wall garden is perfect for the kitchen

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

Although this example is located outside, a similar setup could easily be implemented within the home. Green walls look fabulous, add energy to an interior space, and provide a purifying ambience. Additionally, your herbs can be planted with blooming flowers to further a sense of life and vivacity.

8. Don't forget to dry your herbs and spices!

Gewürz- und Kräuterbeet, InDezign InDezign KitchenStorage
InDezign

InDezign
InDezign
InDezign

Finally, we take a look at drying herbs. In order to make your plants last the distance regular pruning is essential. Invest in a smart storage system, such as the example above, and embrace delicious food, from your skilled indoor gardening.

We hope these tips provide a few tips to help you grow your kitchen's herbs! If you would like to see more, check out: 8 balcony makeovers you need to see

How to grow a lotus in your garden
Do you have any helpful hints to impart? Leave your tips below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks