The 30sqm apartment you need to see

It would be easy to mistake this little apartment for a much larger home. There simply seems to be a whole lot of empty space… But don't be deceived! This chic home is just 30sqm. The architects Ristrutturami have also created a very clever layout and a loft bed to die for. The apartment is located in the ultra-stylish Italian city of Milan and it definitely exudes a distinctive Italian style. There are black leather armchairs, loads of slick white areas and a very stylish staircase feature. The kitchen has been whittled down to a simple kitchenette with a very special feature. We won't give away too much yet, but let's just say that this home was built for a businessman who needed a base in Milan. For all the details, come with us on a photo tour…
The home has one large window providing all the natural light to the living area and casual dining area we see here. The designers have opted to create a little home that might work as a stylish bachelor (or bachelorette!) pad. The owner was keen to avoid an IKEA-styled living area, so the designers have installed two stylish Italian armchairs in place of a sofa. The owner also requested that the bed be moved out of sight of guests. So the architects have designed a loft bed and tucked it away from the main traffic zone. It also sits on top of a generously proportioned storage room.
The furniture has been kept to a minimum and architectural features such as the floating steps here have a strong minimalist design. There are just treads, no risers and each step is illuminated by a stylish little wall light. Also, note the fine white bespoke bench style seat on the left. It adds a contemporary look to the room. Finally, we suspected this was a bachelor pad—just look at the alcohol bottles. Of course, this being Italy, they sit beside coffee table books on renaissance art!
Loft beds are often synonymous with student living, but this is definitely a loft bed with a far higher level of sophistication. The colour scheme is chocolate brown with tints of gold and a large base of white. Note the extreme polish of the design and finishes. The landing sits perfectly flush with the bedroom floor and the barrier wall is held in place with chrome fittings. Also, see now the simple shape of the barrier wall and shelf are perfectly matched. These small details all add up to create the sense of effortless style.
If we look back towards the kitchen, we'll also see the small alcove that houses a flatscreen television and a small coffee table. This is an older building and the architects sought to make the most of these unusual spaces. From this angle, we also get a sense of the spaciousness in this little home. There is largely due to the clean unbroken lines and restrained colour palette. It is almost totally restricted to black and white.
The tiny kitchenette is perfectly adequate for the needs of the owner. But for many readers, the best part about this little kitchen is that it can be totally hidden out of sight. Check out the large folding door on the left. It completely closes off this space and instantly turns this little home into a perfectly private space for guests.
The bathroom has a bold and impressive style for a home of limited size. This is largely due to the unusual bathroom fixtures. The huge bathroom sink is placed on a single shelf and has a really dynamic presence. In the background we see similar recessed shelves to the ones we saw earlier. But what we love most about this little bathroom is the colour scheme. It is mute, natural and extremely subdued.
