Let the music play!

Becoming a concert level pianist is a tough gig—the performing part, for sure, but it’s that hour after hour, year after year practice regime that really makes things hard. And while it would be nice to be able to tinkle the ivories with the best of them (by all means go for it), you don’t necessarily have to have the musical chops in order to justify having one in your own home. While it might be a little odd to have a tuba or sousaphone in your lounge room having never played either of them, there’s nothing strange at all about incorporating a decadent, deluxe grand or upright piano to your living space for a little element of aesthetic splendour. The piano is, after all, one of the most versatile and beautiful musical instruments there is. Who wouldn’t want a piece of that magnificence in their lounge or living areas?

Take a look at these fabulous examples of in-house pianos and find out how you can create a symphony out of your homely interiors too.