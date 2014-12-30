Tips for creating character

While so many domestic spaces rely on pre-existing architecture to generate character, it’s not necessarily the only the way to do so. Everyone wants a home with a little charm and a spice, at very least some personality—a place that speaks to them makes them feel comfortable and really feels like the home that they want to live in. So perhaps you don’t live in a revamped warehouse shell with 15 metre ceilings, or an old repurposed lighthouse—there’s many other ways to generate character. It can be a tough thing to do well though. Instilling character in a domestic setting relies on a stealthy and clever implementation of just the right amount of decorations, decor and accessories—too much and you’ll throw the balance out; not enough and your rooms will be lacking still. As exemplified by the following great examples, with the right textures, tones and furniture, you can do it—take a walk through, get inspired and make sure your spaces hold just the right amount of charm and allure too.