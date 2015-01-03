Decorating with a dash of radical red

Colour has always been a striking way to make a room feel fresh and different, whether from design scratch or as part of a grand interior refurbishment. Colours are like languages—though entirely visual and based on perceptible hues, they’re highly symbolic; different colours will define different parameters of mood, sensation, feeling and vibe, so it’s a good idea to make some wise choices when it comes to painting your walls or ceiling. As far as colours go, the primary ones can be the brightest, and as far as they’re concerned, ravishing red is perhaps the boldest, most romantic and striking option of the whole spectrum. Red, after all is a powerful tone—it evokes passion, bullfights, intense desires and cravings. You may want to make sure you use it wisely! (or indeed, in the right room, with the right accompaniments). Ultimately, when well used to effect, red is a brilliant option for the interior space. Check out these fabulous examples of how it’s done.