We bet that even the glitziest homes have a few clutter hotspots. It might be the place where people dump their car keys, slip off their uncomfortable heels or just dump their mail. For some of us, it's usually the space we clean around because those little piles of paper or whatever are just too time consuming to consider. But there's hope! Clutter hotspots are not a sign of laziness. We prefer to think of them as signposts showing the areas where our home doesn't really meet our daily needs. They are no more than areas where we need to set up an easy solution in place. So to help ease the way, we've gathered a list of 6 clutter hotspots and how to tackle them. Enjoy!