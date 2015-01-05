Small studies

In-house studies were once the realm of the rich and wealthy, lavish rooms of mahogany and bound books, wood desks, typewriters and quill pens, where folks would attend to bookwork and letters and while away their evenings over textbooks and novels. These days, it’s almost a necessity to have a study in your own home, or at very least, a functional study space—somewhere to jot down a few notes, get stuck into some study books, focus on a few tasks that you need to get done before heading into work the next morning, or just a place to retreat, take stock and organise your priorities. If you’re lucky, you may have access to an entire room in order to create the ideal study space. It’s usually the case in our era of confined and cosy modern living that there’s just not enough space to go around. Thankfully, you don’t need to dedicate a whole room to all those studious tasks. With a few thoughtful design selections and decor placements, you can make the most of your space and create the optimal study area without any hassle at all. Check out these neat examples of small in-house study spaces to spark a few ideas on how to do the same!
Small desk: check. Industrial ceiling lamp: check. Vintage swivel stool: check. With just a small collection of items, this room corner transforms into a delightfully cute and highly functional study area. Note the inclusion of the fabulous corner wall mural—industry on the move. What better way to spark your creative potential and get things moving than with oversize images of industrial productivity! This is a really neat space with oodles of character.
The greatest creative of our time have always made the most with the absolute least. If it works for them, it’ll work for you too. With the addition of a cute wooden wall-side desk and chair setup, any room in your house can enjoy a basic study setup—simply source a vintage black Underwood typewriter, find an old ribbon, and you’ve got yourself a Hemingway special: a space that any budding writer would be right at home in.
Of course, not everyone likes to work from a desk these days; in fact, desks can be a real hindrance to productivity in certain settings. In that case, who needs a whole study? Here, a breezy interior corridor or walkway doubles as a perfect space for a creative thinking station—simply add a couple of beachy canvas chairs, a row of wall clips to hang your latest designs and ideas, and hey presto! you’ve got yourself a full functional, clever and oh so fantastic domestic studio space.
While the Feng Shui pundits might not approve, it’s a basic necessity in modern studio living to consolidate areas, especially if all you’ve got is a bedroom to work with. Here, a nouveau hexagonal parquetry tiled bedroom floor accommodates a perfect corner study nook—all you need is a neat feature desk with drawer space, a comfortable and aesthetically impressive Eames-style desk chair and you’ve got it made. Add a couple of repurposed wooden crates as mounted shelf space and you’ll really be making the most of what you’ve got.
Modern homes often contain a number of nooks and spaces that are ‘in between’—small areas without certain purpose, rife with potential, waiting for use Consider your home and whether or not you might have a few areas that are currently being underused—you might be surprised. Here, a neat walkway area comes alive with purpose—the perfect nook for ample desk space, computer area and all-in-one workstation.