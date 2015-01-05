Small studies

In-house studies were once the realm of the rich and wealthy, lavish rooms of mahogany and bound books, wood desks, typewriters and quill pens, where folks would attend to bookwork and letters and while away their evenings over textbooks and novels. These days, it’s almost a necessity to have a study in your own home, or at very least, a functional study space—somewhere to jot down a few notes, get stuck into some study books, focus on a few tasks that you need to get done before heading into work the next morning, or just a place to retreat, take stock and organise your priorities. If you’re lucky, you may have access to an entire room in order to create the ideal study space. It’s usually the case in our era of confined and cosy modern living that there’s just not enough space to go around. Thankfully, you don’t need to dedicate a whole room to all those studious tasks. With a few thoughtful design selections and decor placements, you can make the most of your space and create the optimal study area without any hassle at all. Check out these neat examples of small in-house study spaces to spark a few ideas on how to do the same!