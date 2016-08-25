A narrow home of hidden wonders

If you were to glance upon today's 360° project while casually strolling through the streets, chances are you wouldn't give it a second look. Sure, the teal blue facade is striking in its own way, and the details are there for when you pay attention, but otherwise it's simply another nondescript apartment building ensconced in a row of other staid apartment buildings. Step inside though, and the whole thing is flipped on its head.

This gorgeous Spanish home situated in Terrassa was actually built sometime in the last century and had deteriorated into a shell of its former self by the time the current owners got a hold of it. The renovations and refittings were undertaken by Vallribera Architects who were asked to work within a tight budget and retain certain old features of the house such as the vaulted ceilings. The end result is a mix of the old and the new that appears timeless appealing and embodies both good taste and charm.