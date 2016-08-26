The timber home of your dreams

If you're looking to ogle at an aspirational home where you can obsess over every tiny detail, you've come to just the right place. Lovers of minimalism, you might as well turn away right now. The house in the spotlight today is an example of maximalism done right; a farmhouse that employs bold strokes and takes big risks in a way that gives the term rustic a new shade.

Designed by Amazing Studio, this lavish pad in Moscow is crafted almost entirely of wood and stone, sticking to the general characteristics of a standard farmhouse while imbuing it with luxurious details that wouldn't seem out of place in a stately country house. Each room has a slightly different look and feel to it, thanks to the blending of styles, but it is all tied together by the wooden log walls that gives the space a distinct cabin-in-the-woods vibe. But we'll let the pictures speak for themselves, well almost…