An affordable home full of surprises

Today's 360° project is The Edge, a mobile, prefabricated home designed by Boutique Modern, a company that specialises in building modular houses that keep sustainability and energy-efficiency at the forefront. Inspired by Mies van der Rohe's iconic Farnsworth House, The Edge stands out for its galvanised structural steel exterior. Not to forget, this is a mobile home, which means it's essentially a modern-day caravan—thanks to the steel framework which gives the building adequate strength, it can be moved as and when needed! Didn't expect that, did you?

Even though The Edge is built in a factory, it can be customised according to the customer's needs and wishes. Today, we look at the smaller of the two versions of The Edge, which is typically configured as a two-bedroom floor plan. It is the show home for Penmayne Edge Park, a vacation home development situated in North Cornwall.

Although it does have a lot of technical aces up its sleeve, this versatile home isn't just about that though. With its preference for a modern minimalist style, The Edge is the perfect getaway home for those who are environment-conscious but still want to enjoy the luxuries afforded by a holiday home.