7 DIY upcycling projects you'll love

Concrete pendant lights are very stylish and they look great in a dining room. They can be surprisingly expensive too. But there are plenty of tutorials online that can help guide you through the process. All you really need is some quick drying concrete and a DIY mold made from old plastic bottles. Of course, if this seems like too much work you could buy them from new too.

