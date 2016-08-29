7 steps to a perfectly simple home

There is something beautiful about simplicity. It is elegant, minimal, and offers an austere yet alluring aesthetic. This is particularly relevant when creating or designing an interior space. For many of us, our dwellings become a dumping ground for the hoarded odds and ends that tend to accumulate throughout our lives. However, this doesn't have to be the case. Creating a house or apartment that is pared-back need not cause stress, but there is an art to the perfect simple interior.
To get you started, we've collated a collection of simple yet stunning interiors that are sure to provide some inspiration and ideas when decorating your own abode. Read on below to learn more, and build your perfect, uncluttered and uncomplicated space today.
A lovely example of a pared-back bedroom space, this is a great demonstration of how to keep your sleeping quarters simple and lovely.
A bedroom should remain relatively simple in its design to provide and assist in creating a restful and relaxing environment. The more adornments and accessories, the less the space will offer a tranquil and serene ambience. Focus on storage, colour scheme, as well as ensuring mess is cleared away.
The kitchen is one of the most difficult spaces to keep clutter-free and simple. Accessories, utensils and other domestic miscellany tend to end up on surfaces, ruining your clean and uncomplicated aesthetic.
Enhance your space and ensure it is simple by always remember to give everything its right place, and focus on amending your storage if necessary. Kitchen planners can provide a helping hand if you are unable to create your desired ambience. Find one via homify today.
Living simply is often easier said than done, but can wonderfully transform your life if your put some effort into changing your habits. Look at what you have in your home and only hold onto the necessities. Rid yourself of any additional bits and pieces, and relish in a clutter-free zone.
Instead of incorporating accessories and other objects to add interest within your room, look at adding texture and patterns instead. In this lovely illustration above, we see how the designers have embraced a wall of timber panelling. This adds a sense of class and refinement, while oozing warmth. The best bit? The room's style retains a feeling of minimalism and cleanliness.
When opting for a simple and often minimalist interior design, you need to focus on ensuring your room is united in its aesthetic objectives. This can be achieved through the use of building materials, as well as furniture. In this room we see a range of different stylistic ingredients such as a dark timber table, which works well against the dark timber ceiling beams.
White has always been a go-to hue for decorating in a minimalist aesthetic; however, it is also perfect for those seeking simplicity, without a hard line minimal ambience. A white palette is the ideal canvas that offers a blank slate, upon which the design can be built. If you are unsure of your desired style, choose a white hue, and ensure your room is sophisticated and refined.
We've already touched on creating unity through colour and materials in your home, but to further this conversation it is important to note an easy, simple design attribute. Matching your furniture with your interior style can create a wonderfully cohesive theme in your space, as well as offer a fuss-free (mistake-free) alternative to creative contrast. Take some cues from this example, and pair your furniture with your interior using the same shades, epoch and style.
We hope you master the art of the perfectly simple interior!