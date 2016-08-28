Your browser is out-of-date.

10 single-level homes you'll wish were yours

April Kennedy April Kennedy
切り妻屋根の平屋の家, 青木昌則建築研究所 青木昌則建築研究所 Asian style houses
The facade of a single-level home often needs to meet several needs. When working with just one level, the balance between light and privacy is often really crucial to get right. In some small homes, the facade also needs to have an integrated parking space or an outdoor entertaining area as well. So how can you design a single level home that manages all this and manages to be welcoming and stylish as well? Well, here at homify we have lots of inspiration to get you going. Today, we present 10 single-level home facades you'll definitely love. Enjoy!

1. A facade with a hammock

平井の家, 株式会社kotori 株式会社kotori Modern houses
株式会社kotori

株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori

This simple Asian home has been built on a small raised wooden platform. It also has a very simple outdoor porch. There is little ornamentation and the attractive gently sloping roof adds an essential homely feel.

2. The facade with ventilation

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所

長谷雄聖建築設計事務所
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所

This home receives lots of ventilation courtesy of the panelled front door and grills. These panels also give us little glimpses of the inner courtyard and add a friendly feel to this rather private facade. Also, note how one roof wraps the next. This, together with the raised pathway adds real interest to this home.

3. Carport inspiration

haus-vila, 一級建築士事務所haus 一級建築士事務所haus Asian style houses
一級建築士事務所haus

一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus

A double carport in front of the entrance can be really tricky to pull off. For safety and aesthetic reasons, it's best to avoid large front facing windows with this kind of design. This lovely single-level home provides a good alternative. The facade is covered in a warm and richly textured slate stone.

4. The hidden entrance

上新庄の家, haws建築設計事務所 haws建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style houses Wood White
haws建築設計事務所

haws建築設計事務所
haws建築設計事務所
haws建築設計事務所

Floating wooden panels have been used to soften the impact of this almost windowless facade. We love how the entrance has been widened and hidden on the side of the home. This is also another good alternative to the problem of integrating parking space.

5. A natural facade

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern houses
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

This rather lovely natural facade has lots of big floor-to-ceiling windows and very little privacy. It's obviously best for a quieter locale. The windows however have been partially hidden by rows of trees. In time, they will grow and provide more privacy.

6. A Zen home

切り妻屋根の平屋の家, 青木昌則建築研究所 青木昌則建築研究所 Asian style houses
青木昌則建築研究所

青木昌則建築研究所
青木昌則建築研究所
青木昌則建築研究所

This home has a very typical contemporary Japanese facade. It's constructed with wooden panels painted a dark grey and it has a strong, minimalist feel. This is a home where the geometric play of intersecting lines provides a lot of subdued appeal.

7. A cabin facade

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Classic style houses
宇佐美建築設計室

宇佐美建築設計室
宇佐美建築設計室
宇佐美建築設計室

This little Japanese cabin is set in a beautiful rural area. It's been designed to really make the most of its surroundings. The entrance is wide open to the elements and the walls are covered in black wooden panels.

8. Asian inspiration

ＮＩＩＨＡＭＡ Ｈｏｕｓｅ, 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 澤村昌彦建築設計事務所 Scandinavian style houses
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所

澤村昌彦建築設計事務所
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所
澤村昌彦建築設計事務所

This contemporary Asian home may have lots of windows, but it also provides a surprising amount of privacy. This is largely due to the roof that extends to create shade. We love how the entrance and living area is designed at a single level.

9. The contemporary facade

Hinanai Village House dygsa Modern houses
dygsa

Hinanai Village House

dygsa
dygsa
dygsa

This minimalist home has a strong, cube-like presence. It also has a great series of sliding glass doors. The front is finished in an unusual combination of pale wood and white. Note how the seemingly random arrangement is unified by the simple geometry of the windows.

10. Facade with a tiny window

TOHKOU HOUSE, 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 Minimalist houses
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

This home has a pale blue-grey roof. It also has one of the tiniest front windows we've ever seen. This modern facade might have appeared a bit unwelcoming if it weren't for the profuse use of warm wooden materials. Check out the loose arrangement of window panels on the right too.

Which of these one-storey homes do you find most inspiring? 

homify - modify your home

4.5

