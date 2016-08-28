10 single-level homes you'll wish were yours

The facade of a single-level home often needs to meet several needs. When working with just one level, the balance between light and privacy is often really crucial to get right. In some small homes, the facade also needs to have an integrated parking space or an outdoor entertaining area as well. So how can you design a single level home that manages all this and manages to be welcoming and stylish as well? Well, here at homify we have lots of inspiration to get you going. Today, we present 10 single-level home facades you'll definitely love. Enjoy!
This simple Asian home has been built on a small raised wooden platform. It also has a very simple outdoor porch. There is little ornamentation and the attractive gently sloping roof adds an essential homely feel.
This home receives lots of ventilation courtesy of the panelled front door and grills. These panels also give us little glimpses of the inner courtyard and add a friendly feel to this rather private facade. Also, note how one roof wraps the next. This, together with the raised pathway adds real interest to this home.
A double carport in front of the entrance can be really tricky to pull off. For safety and aesthetic reasons, it's best to avoid large front facing windows with this kind of design. This lovely single-level home provides a good alternative. The facade is covered in a warm and richly textured slate stone.
Floating wooden panels have been used to soften the impact of this almost windowless facade. We love how the entrance has been widened and hidden on the side of the home. This is also another good alternative to the problem of integrating parking space.
This rather lovely natural facade has lots of big floor-to-ceiling windows and very little privacy. It's obviously best for a quieter locale. The windows however have been partially hidden by rows of trees. In time, they will grow and provide more privacy.
This home has a very typical contemporary Japanese facade. It's constructed with wooden panels painted a dark grey and it has a strong, minimalist feel. This is a home where the geometric play of intersecting lines provides a lot of subdued appeal.
This little Japanese cabin is set in a beautiful rural area. It's been designed to really make the most of its surroundings. The entrance is wide open to the elements and the walls are covered in black wooden panels.
This contemporary Asian home may have lots of windows, but it also provides a surprising amount of privacy. This is largely due to the roof that extends to create shade. We love how the entrance and living area is designed at a single level.
This minimalist home has a strong, cube-like presence. It also has a great series of sliding glass doors. The front is finished in an unusual combination of pale wood and white. Note how the seemingly random arrangement is unified by the simple geometry of the windows.
This home has a pale blue-grey roof. It also has one of the tiniest front windows we've ever seen. This modern facade might have appeared a bit unwelcoming if it weren't for the profuse use of warm wooden materials. Check out the loose arrangement of window panels on the right too.
For more home inspiration, check out The box home built for a family.