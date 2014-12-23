​Tips for creating a classic country kitchen

The rest of your home may well be stripped back to minimalist perfection, but there’s still something about the comforting warmth of a traditional, country-style kitchen that is hard to resist. Perhaps that’s because the kitchen is the heart of the home, and it seems natural that the heart of the home should be cosy and inviting. Or perhaps it’s just because kitchens naturally tend to end up pretty cluttered with the general debris of family life, so it’s better to just accept the inevitable and incorporate it into the design. Whatever the reason, there are few places as calming and pleasant as a truly well-executed country kitchen. It is possible, however, to get things wrong and end up with a kitchen that just looks a little bit dated. These simple tips should give you some ideas for adding a rural feel to your kitchen without stepping back in time.