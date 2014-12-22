​Lighting ideas for children’s rooms

Light is important to kids, not least because a lot of them feel afraid when there isn’t any. But lighting is also a crucial aspect of creating a mood or atmosphere in any room, and in your children’s rooms the atmosphere you most need to create is one of safety, security and – as a possible bonus – fun. This is the place to do something a bit different with your lighting, to come up with lighting ideas that don’t just serve a purpose but actually bring something imaginative to the room. Not all of the lightingdesigns featured in this ideabook are specifically intended for children, but they all have elements about them that would appeal to the younger member of your family.