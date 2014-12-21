Hide away in a log cabin

Having a log cabin tucked away in the wilderness somewhere, ready and waiting for secret weekend escapes from reality, is a dream many of us understandably harbour. There is no building material more comforting than wood, or more evocative of a sense of home (for some reason, even if your childhood home wasn’t made of wood at all). Wood brings reassurance through the natural warmth of its colours, and makes us feel a little bit closer to nature no matter where we are. Building a house primarily out of wood also allows some of its most impressive structural features, such as roof beams, to remain exposed and to contribute to the overall design. But more than anything, a wooden house says “you are not in the city now” – words even the most jaded of urban dwellers undoubtedly longs to hear from time to time. All of the cabins seen here tap into this desire to escape the concrete jungle and connect with nature. These are dream retreats, where one can imagine that checking Facebook might be banned and you could easily go a whole weekend without bumping into another human being. Bliss.