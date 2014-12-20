Enviable balconies, verandas and roof terraces

Having a little extra outdoor space in the form of a balcony, veranda or roof terrace instantly adds to the appeal of any house. This is particularly true in densely-populated cities such as Hong Kong, where most people live in a flat and that might well be the only open-air space that you have. It’s all the more important, then, to truly make the most of those outdoor areas, making them into an additional room for your home. The photos included here come from all over the world, but all have one thing in common: the designers and owners of each home clearly recognise the value of outdoor space, however large or small.