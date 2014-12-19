5 stunning museums

For many architects, designing a museum or gallery is a chance to flex a very special set of creative muscles that might not normally get used in day-to-day designs. Museums offer unrivalled opportunities for originality for several reasons: firstly they tend to be fairly huge, and working on a large scale means there is a lot more space to play with and manipulate; secondly, they are public spaces and need not meet the narrow taste requirements of a specific individual; and finally, they’re supposed to be creative, so it’s possible to get away with taking a lot more risks in the name of art. Perhaps due to these important factors, the world is absolutely full of stunning and innovative museums and gallery spaces. Read on for a glimpse of a handful of the most exciting…