​Beautifully designed restaurants and cafes

It’s hard to picture how a room could be any brighter and lighter than this one. The combination of huge side windows, copious skylights and lots and lots of white paint make this area into a space where sunglasses might well be required indoors. But far from seeming cold, as can often be the case with very white rooms, the cafe is very cheerful and welcoming. This is in part due to the use of plenty of greenery, which adds colour and life to the room. The decision to use old-fashioned wooden chairs instead of modern minimalist ones helps a lot as well.