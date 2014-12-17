​Looking good: mirrors with style

Mirrors attract a lot of attention. A lot of people feel the automatic compulsion to glance at a mirror as they walk past it, regardless of whether they’re really thinking about their appearance or not. And then there are those who spend hours and hours peering into the things. Whichever category you fall into, it’s likely the mirrors in your home will be amongst the objects you look at most frequently. It makes sense, therefore, to put a fair bit of thought into choosing well-designed ones that suit your style of decor well. The mirrors featured in this ideabook cater to a wide range of tastes and should provide you with plenty of inspiration.